Sault officer in hospital, SIU investigates fatal police-involved shooting of 19-year-old man
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a 19-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie.
SIU Spokeswoman Kristy Denette says Sault Police were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance shortly after 3:30 Sunday morning on Pine Street near McNabb.
"At about 4:04am, an officer was shot, and officers discharged their firearms at the man," says Denette.
"The man was struck and he was pronounced dead at the scene, and an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries."
Denette says the SIU is early in its investigation, and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
"They can contact the lead investigator. And that number is 1-800-787-8529," she says. "There's also a link on our SIU website where people can upload any audio, video or jpegs, pictures they may have."
Few other details have been released at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story...Check back often for updates.
