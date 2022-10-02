Sault officer to face charges after cyclist seriously injured last year

Ontario's police watchdog lays charges against a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer for an incident which occurred last year.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it has found reasonable grounds to believe a Sault police officer committed criminal offences during an incident involving a man riding an electric bicycle. The cyclist subsequently sustained serious injuries.

The decision from SIU Director Joseph Martino came on Oct. 2 and indicated the constable would face one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

These allegations have not been proven in court.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the report said.

The decision comes following an SIU investigation into the circumstances surrounding the serious injury sustained by the 30-year-old cyclist on Beverly Street in the Sault during the early hours of September 24, 2021.

Preliminary information from the SIU indicated the interaction with police occurred in an alley behind Beverly Street around 3:30 a.m.The incident was reported to the SIU in November 2021. SIU spokesperson, Kristy Denette, was unable to provide further details at that time.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 31.

Read the full report here.