Officials in Sault Ste. Marie are stressing caution after a rise in opioid related cause over the last week.

According to the Algoma Public Health Unit and Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Services, there was an increase in calls from Sun. Jan. 24 to Fri. Jan. 29.

"Every week across Algoma we monitor suspected opioid poisonings, confirmed opioid poisonings and EMS responses to opioid poisoning events using 3 separate databases," Jordan Robson, an epidemiologist with the local health unit, said in a joint news release. "We consider an alert to be triggered when we see counts above a certain limit that is calculated based on the previous 12 weeks of data."

Those who use street drugs are being stressed to take extra precautions following the latest surge, with officials warning they could be laced with dangerous substances such as fentanyl.

"Opioid poisoning does not discriminate and neither should we when it comes to getting people the health services and help they need," Kristy Harper, manager of community wellness at Algoma Public Health, said in the news release. "Anyone who uses drugs should carry naloxone and make sure they always have someone with them when they use."

Officials say it's important to call 911 immediately if you suspect that someone is experiencing a related poisoning.