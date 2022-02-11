Sault officials watching International Bridge
Provincial and municipal officials in Sault Ste. Marie are weighing in on Premier Doug Ford's announcement regarding border blockades.
The Soo, home to the International Bridge linking Ontario and Michigan, has not seen the same level of demonstrations as other parts of the province. Local officials are hoping it stays that way.
"I trust the chief and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service to respond to any unlawful activity in our community properly and quickly, and we'll keep on working together and moving forward," said Mayor Christian Provenzano, who has been speaking with the chief of police on a regular basis.
MPP Ross Romano said he fully supports Ford's decision to declare a state of emergency aimed at ending the blockades in the province.
"We can protest peacefully, and that is a right we have, and I would just encourage everybody to be peaceful and recognize everyone else's rights, as well," said Romano.
Both Provenzano and Romano stressed that the government cannot direct law enforcement and that it's up to police forces on how and when to deploy resources.
