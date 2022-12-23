Sault OPP arrest B&E suspects riding snow machines

Two people riding snowmobiles in Echo Bay have been charged with break and enter, Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

Police responded to reports Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. that someone riding a black Artic Cat snow machine and a blue Skidoo Rotax500 were robbing a residence on Maple Leaf Road.

“Investigation determined the duo entered a property on Maple Leaf Road and gained access to an unsecured shed where gasoline was stolen,” police said in a news release.

“A short time later the black Artic Cat left the property with two people on it.”

Police arrested them about 30 minutes later on Lakeview Road in Laird Township.

“While dealing with the two individuals, police received another complaint from a cottage owner on Birch Point Drive in Laird Township advising that someone damaged a front door frame and there were items in the cottage that didn't belong to the property owner,” police said.

“A query revealed the Skidoo Rotax500 was stolen from Finns Bay Road. Police arrested both individuals.”

A search of the suspect uncovered break-and-enter tools, police said, as well as a small amount of cocaine.

A 39-year-old from Sault Ste Marie has been charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime. They appeared in bail court Dec. 22.

And a 32-year-old, also from Sault Ste Marie, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in tools and cocaine possession.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on Feb. 6.