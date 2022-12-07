Sault OPP arrest trio who were stealing catalytic converters at a gas station

Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged three people after responding to a theft call early Wednesday morning.

Police responded at 12:45 a.m. to a theft call at a gas station garage on Highway 17B in Macdonald-Meredith-Aberdeen Additional Township.

“The complainant reported catching people stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot,” OPP said in a news release.

“When confronted, the people left in a black car and police were notified. The vehicle was located a short time later on Sweet Grass Road in Garden River First Nation and a vehicle stop was conducted.”

Three people, ages 50, 26 and 23, were arrested and charged with numerous offences, including theft, mischief, trespassing and possession of break-in instruments.

Two of the suspects have court dates of Feb. 6, while the third will be in court Dec. 7.