Sault OPP charges suspect for Batchewana Bay shooting

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 40-year-old following an incident Oct. 8 near Sault Ste. Marie.

Police were called at 10 p.m. to a residence on Superior Street in Fisher Township in the Batchewana Bay area.

“A person sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to local hospital in Sault Ste Marie with non-life-threatening injuries,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested in Batchewana on Oct. 10 and charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on Oct. 11.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. To remain anonymous, you call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.