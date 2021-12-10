Sault OPP recognize technician for help in 3D scanning crime scenes

A technician with the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is getting recognition from her peers for helping to advance the use of the technology that helps map crime scenes.

Danika Montgomery was awarded a leadership coin by a chief superintendent for her efforts in streamlining the 3D scanning process for crime scenes.

"It was pretty cool to be recognized for my little piece of the puzzle that I do, to feel like my role actually makes a difference and to feel like my role makes the officers' jobs a lot easier," Montgomery said.

The scanning creates 3D models of crime scenes, allowing for officers and investigators to re-visit scenes virtually for further inspection.

When the technology was first introduced, it could take 8-10 hours just to scan a single crime scene, but now officers can do it in half that time.

"I've helped to streamline the process for officers," Montgomery said. "Right from creating the product to delivering the package for discourse and making that process much easier on them, giving them a sense of reliability."

The OPP said scanning is deployed for more serious crimes and is a valuable tool for a detachment that covers a large, rural jurisdiction.

It's also utilized to help juries get a better understanding of a crime scene in court.