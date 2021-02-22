A man who went missing while snowmobiling spent the night outside Feb. 19 before he was rescued in the afternoon of Feb. 20.

Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police were told the man went missing somewhere between Searchmont and Half Way Haven.

He was found at 2 p.m. Saturday thanks to the efforts of OPP Aviation Services, OPP Emergency Response Team, Sault Search and Rescue and the Sault Ste. Marie Snowmobiling Club-Sault Trailblazers.

The investigation is continuing, police said in a news release Monday.