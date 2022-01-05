Sault paramedics to make home visits to try and reduce 911 calls, emergency department visits

Paramedics in Sault Ste. Marie have increased their responsibilities as a way to reduce 911 calls and overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms.

Through the Ministry of Health, the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board (DSSMSSAB) has applied for a $75,000 grant that will see it develop a new paramedicine program.

The idea is paramedics will assess high-risk individuals at their homes, with an eye on preventing sudden health events that lead to 911 calls and trips to the hospital.

The program allows paramedics to conduct home visits, remote monitoring, vaccinations, risk assessments and other services.

"When I started here as the CEO, creating this kind of programming was on our priority list of things to do for the Sault," said Mike Nadeau, CEO of the DSSMSSAB.

"This will be critical in reducing emergency calls and creating a more proactive approach to our emergency services."

Nadeau said paramedics have also applied for more funding though the Ministry of Long-Term Care and that the $75,000 budget will be more than enough to get it running.

He said paramedics are just about ready to launch the new services, with the expectation they'll begin this month.