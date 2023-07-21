Sault police add new search and rescue dog to team

A rescue dog from southern Ontario has found a special new purpose in rescuing others with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Red, a 10-month-old fox red Labrador retriever, was adopted from a farm and graduated from a 12-week training course at the Ontario Provincial Police Academy Canine Training Centre in Orillia last month.

He is trained in search and rescue to help find missing people and can also find human remains.

His handler, Const. Dan Turco, had been looking for "the perfect pooch for some time and had finally found a rescue dog that qualified" when Red was just five months old. He is the canine unit's first rescue.

"Red fox Labradors were bred as hunting companions and working dogs, making Red an excellent fit for the canine unit," Sault police said in a news release Friday.

Before he had even finished his training, Red had the chance to show what he could do and nailed it.

"Partway through his training, Red returned to Sault Ste. Marie to assist in a successful search for a missing child," police said.

Unlike his two other canine colleagues – Justice and Hektor – who can help look for missing people, Red doesn't have to remain on a leash during a search. He wears a GPS collar and when he finds a missing person or human remains, he is trained to stay with them and bark to alert his Turco.

Justice and Hektor specialize in suspect apprehension and sniffing out evidence such as drugs and guns.

"Red is going to be a huge asset to our team. Search and rescue dogs can use scent to locate missing people more quickly than humans could when searching alone. The sooner we’re able to find someone who’s gone missing, the better our odds are of a positive outcome," Turco is quoted as saying in the news release.

He describes his new partner as "a very social, happy and loveable dog" that loves to play with his ball and sniff everything in sight.

Red, like all other police dogs, keeps his skills sharp with daily training exercises.