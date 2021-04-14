Sault police arrest armed robbery suspect

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery last month has been arrested.

Officers responded to a weapons call at a home in the 300 block of Albert Street West on March 10 when the accused allegedly stole property after pointing a gun at a resident.

"(The) victim and accused are known to each other and the victim did not sustain any physical injuries," said Lincoln Louttit, a spokesperson for Sault police.

The 33-year-old accused was found by police on April 12 near Wellington Street West and Carmen's Way and arrested.

He has been charged with several weapons offences including:

Robbery with a firearm

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

Breach of probation

The accused was held for bail court.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.