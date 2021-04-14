Sault police arrest armed robbery suspect
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery last month has been arrested.
Officers responded to a weapons call at a home in the 300 block of Albert Street West on March 10 when the accused allegedly stole property after pointing a gun at a resident.
"(The) victim and accused are known to each other and the victim did not sustain any physical injuries," said Lincoln Louttit, a spokesperson for Sault police.
The 33-year-old accused was found by police on April 12 near Wellington Street West and Carmen's Way and arrested.
He has been charged with several weapons offences including:
- Robbery with a firearm
- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order
- Breach of probation
The accused was held for bail court.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.