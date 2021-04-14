iHeartRadio

Sault police arrest armed robbery suspect



Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery last month has been arrested.

Officers responded to a weapons call at a home in the 300 block of Albert Street West on March 10 when the accused allegedly stole property after pointing a gun at a resident.

"(The) victim and accused are known to each other and the victim did not sustain any physical injuries," said Lincoln Louttit, a spokesperson for Sault police.

The 33-year-old accused was found by police on April 12 near Wellington Street West and Carmen's Way and arrested.

He has been charged with several weapons offences including:

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order
  • Breach of probation

The accused was held for bail court.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.