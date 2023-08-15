Sault police arrest man accused of luring child for sex through social media
A 23-year-old man was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday afternoon while allegedly waiting to meet up with a child for sex, police say.
"Around 2 p.m., police received a report from a youth under the age of 16 claiming an adult was messaging them on social media and repeatedly asking to meet up for sex, despite knowing they are underage," Sault police said in a news release Tuesday morning.
"Detectives located the accused, who was waiting for the victim where they had planned to meet, and they were arrested."
The man is charged with luring a child and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
The allegation has not been proven in court, but if found guilty, there is a mandatory minimum prison sentence of at least six months and could be up to 14 years.
