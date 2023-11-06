Sault police arrest man wanted since August
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service arrested a 44-year-old man who has been wanted since August for firearm and weapon-related offences.
It started Aug. 23 when detectives started investigating an incident involving a gun in the 100 block of Farquar Street, Sault police said in a news release Monday morning.
The armed standoff led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Peterborough.
"At the time of this arrest, the accused was located inside the residence with this individual," police said.
A warrant for the accused was issued following a search of the home, which uncovered three handguns, two high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and several magazines loaded with ammunition.
Officers found the wanted man Nov. 2 while responding to an unrelated call in the same area as the August incident.
He is charged with 15 weapons-related offences, including five counts of carelessly storing a weapon or ammunition and three counts of having a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.