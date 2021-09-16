Sault police arrest suspect in August stabbing

A 41-year-old man is facing a list of charges in connection to a Sault Ste. Marie stabbing in August.

"It’s alleged on Aug. 28 the accused attended the residence of someone known to him. While at the residence there was an altercation and the accused stabbed a victim in the neck and fled the area. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

The accused was arrested on Sept. 14 and is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.