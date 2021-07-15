iHeartRadio

Sault police arrest suspect in baseball bat attack on Pentagon Boulevard

The Sault Police Service has arrested a suspect in a July 3 assault on Pentagon Boulevard in which a victim was struck on the head with a baseball bat.

The 32-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday while police were responding to an unrelated call on Chapple Avenue.

"Officers identified the accused, determined he was wanted and he was arrested," police said in a news release Thursday.

"He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance. He was held for bail court." 

