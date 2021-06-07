Sault police arrest suspect in James Street murder

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Monday they have arrested a 50-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder.

Police had been looking for Jerry Leveille, 50, since May 25, after the remains of a woman were discovered on James Street on May 17.

He was arrested June 7 at a residence on Wellington Street, police said in a news release.

"He was arrested without incident," police said.

He is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, careless use of a firearm and pointing a firearm.

He was held for bail court. None of the allegations has been proven in court.