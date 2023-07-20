Sault police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer on bicycle with knife, homemade stun gun

A 34-year-old man accused of selling drugs in Sault Ste. Marie was found with more than $17,000 of suspected fentanyl and several weapons when stopped by police on his bicycle at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were on patrol on Albert Street East when they saw the accused on a bike before trying to evade them and throwing an item into some bushes, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

When officers caught up to him, a search allegedly revealed a knife, homemade stun gun, pellet gun, approximately 43 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

He is charged with drug trafficking, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, having a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused was remanded following a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.