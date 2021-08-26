Sault police ask residents to shelter in place following reports of someone carrying a firearm

Sault Ste. Marie police are asking residents in the area of Chapple Avenue and Albion Street to shelter in place as they investigate reports of someone with a firearm.

"Anyone who lives in the area is urged to shelter in place," police said Thursday afternoon.

"If you’re able to, please go to your basement and avoid windows and doors."

All other citizens are urged to avoid the area. Further details will be released as they become available.