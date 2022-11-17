Five arrested in weapons investigation on Albert Street East: Sault police

Sault police say as officers continue to investigate a weapons complaint in the 200-block area of Albert Street East, an apartment building has been cleared and five people arrested on unrelated warrants.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area Thursday morning.

There is currently a large police presence at the active scene, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release at 6:30 a.m.

No weapon was recovered when officers cleared a multi-unit residence, police said at 8:30 a.m.

"We urge community members to avoid the area to allow officers to focus their attention on the investigation," police said.

"Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

