Sault police board revises budget, selects chair

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Board has a new budget and a new chair.

City council asked the Sault Police Service to take another look at its budget last month and return with a smaller spending increase. The board managed to pare down its ask and will be presenting the revised document to council Monday.

Also at its meeting this week, the board appointed Coun. Lisa Vezeau-Allen as its new chair. Vezeau-Allen said the budget to be presented to council reflects escalating costs across the board.

Mayor Christian Provenzano, who is not running in the fall municipal election, stepped down from the board this week. That left a vacancy on the board, which city council will fill at its Monday meeting.