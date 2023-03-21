Sault police bringing back auxiliary unit

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is reinstating its auxiliary constable program.

The program started in 2017, but was put was put on hold due to the pandemic in 2020. With only one auxiliary officer remaining from that initial intake, the police force is looking to reawaken interest in the program.

Auxiliary constables are volunteers who help the regular force in a variety of ways. Insp. Ben Bolduc said many members of the Sault police began their careers as auxiliary officers.

"They get trained on use-of-force training through our training services, they carry handcuffs, a baton, and their job is to ride with a police officer," Bolduc said.

"The big thing we want is community involvement. So, we expect them to go to Community Day parades, do crime prevention in our downtown core and help us with recruitment."

Bolduc said joining the auxiliary ranks is not as simple as filling out an application form. There is an extensive background check, psychological, vision and medical testing as well as a fitness test.

"It's extremely physically demanding," said Auxiliary Const. Dalaina Orr.

"It's definitely something candidates will want to prepare for before coming in."

Sault Police are hosting an information session on Thursday for anyone interested in being an auxiliary constable. Those planning to participate are asked to confirm their attendance with the police service prior to the session.