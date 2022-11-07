Sault police charge 19-year-old in assault with knife

A 19-year-old male has been charged after a fight at a Sault Ste. Marie business on Sunday night, police say.

Officers were called to an establishment in the 400-block of Great Northern Road around 9 p.m. Nov. 6, police said in a news release.

"While at the business, an altercation took place between the accused and the victim. During the altercation, the accused pulled a knife and threatened the victim," police said.

During the man's arrest, officers found a knife.

The accused is charged with assault with a weapon and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.