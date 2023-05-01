Sault police charge charged wanted female passenger during traffic stop, seize drugs

During a traffic stop on Friday, Sault police arrested the passenger, a wanted woman who was found with more than $12,000 in drugs.

Patrol officers pulled over a vehicle with an expired license plate permit around 5:30 p.m. April 28 on Poplar Avenue, Sault police said in a news release Monday.

When the passenger was identified as wanted, she was arrested and searched.

Officers discovered 23 grams of suspected fentanyl, 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 26 grams of suspected cocaine, 16 suspected Percocet pills and $760 in cash.

The accused is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime.

She was held in custody pending an appearance in weekend and statutory holiday court.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.