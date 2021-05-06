Sault police charge lay charges in two cases of sexual assault

Two men in Sault Ste. Marie were charged with sexual assault this week, in two separate cases.

The first dates to allegation of an attack in June 2020, which police began investigating April 19.

"The investigation determined on June 19, 2020, the accused did not allow the (victim) to leave his residence and then sexually assaulted them," the Sault Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

"He was located on March 5, 2021, and arrested."

The 27-year-old man is now charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. He is scheduled to appear in court June 21.

The second case dates to an April incident, police said.

"The investigation determined on April 30, 2021, the accused sexually assaulted the victim and threatened to hurt them if they told anyone," police said.

"He was located on May 5, 2021, and arrested. He is charged with sexual assault and uttering threats."

The 21-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.