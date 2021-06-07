Sault police charge man accused of laying naked in public park

As the heatwave continues across northeastern Ontario, police in Sault Ste. Marie say a man accused of laying naked in a public park was arrested.

Officers received a call about a naked man laying on the ground in the park on Lennox Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. By the time they arrived the man had left the area, but police said they were able to identify him through an investigation.

Police found the 42-year-old man at a home in the 300-block of Korah Road, almost two kilometres away, where he was arrested and charged with indecent acts.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

The allegation has not been proven or tested in court.

Temperatures reached 35 C with the Humidex in Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.