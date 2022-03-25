Sault police charge man after armed standoff

A 28-year-old man has been charged and a loaded sawed-off shotgun seized after an incident at a Grace Street home in Sault Ste. Marie, police say.

Officers were called to a residence in the city's downtown core about a man with a firearm around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

"Upon arrival, officers contained the scene. A short time later the accused exited the residence and was arrested without incident," police said.

"A subsequent search located a loaded sawed-off .410 calibre shotgun and ammunition."

He faces 15 charges total in connection to the incident, including a dozen weapons-related offences and breaching probation and release orders.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.