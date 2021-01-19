The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a Jan. 13 shooting incident that left another man with serious injuries.

Police arrested the suspect Jan. 19. He is accused of shooting the male victim in an encounter in the 200 block of Wellington Street West. The shooter and the victim knew each other, police said.

"The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries," said a news release Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested just after midnight, and attempted to flee police, but was quickly captured.

He is charged with several offences, including using a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, weapons possession and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He was held for bail court.