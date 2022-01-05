Sault police charge man in stabbing
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A 30-year-old man is being charged after a stabbing on Gore Street in Sault Ste. Marie, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.
An altercation happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday between two men that knew each other and resulted in the victim suffering serious injuries from being stabbed with a knife.
The victim was taken to hospital and officers found the accused shortly after around Albert Street West and Carmen's Way.
During his arrest, officers found a knife.
He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused man was held for bail court.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Six more COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals WednesdayOttawa Public Health is reporting six more people in the hospital with COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
-
Police investigate theft of signed Sidney Crosby jersey, Barrie teen chargedPolice arrested a Barrie man accused of stealing a signed Sidney Crosby jersey.
-
FSIN optimistic following announcement of landmark federal child welfare settlementThe Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is optimistic following the federal government's unveiling of its $40-billion agreement in principle to compensate First Nations children and their families for the harm caused by an underfunded child welfare system.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.