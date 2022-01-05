Sault police charge man in stabbing

A 30-year-old man is being charged after a stabbing on Gore Street in Sault Ste. Marie, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

An altercation happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday between two men that knew each other and resulted in the victim suffering serious injuries from being stabbed with a knife.

The victim was taken to hospital and officers found the accused shortly after around Albert Street West and Carmen's Way.

During his arrest, officers found a knife.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused man was held for bail court.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.