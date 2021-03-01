Sault Ste. Marie police arrested and charged a man with arson in connection to a fire at an apartment complex.

Police said the 40-year-old accused allegedly lit a garbage can on fire at an apartment building on Terry Fox Place on Thursday. The blaze caused minimal damage and no word on injuries.

Officers found and arrested the accused, who is a resident at the complex, on Saturday during a search.

He has been charged with arson, endangering life and mischief.

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was put out shortly after it was lit.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.