Sault police charge man with forcible confinement, assault in multiple incidents

A 55-year-old man with a long rap sheet dating back to the 90s is facing 22 more charges including assault with a weapon and forcible confinement in a series of violent incidents over the last few months, officials say.

The suspect was already in custody at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre on unrelated charges when officers laid additional charges Mar. 9, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Monday.

It is alleged that on Nov. 11, he got into an argument with someone at a home in the 100-block of Wellington Street East, struck them and wouldn't let the person leave, police said. He also "attempted to hit them with a wrench, but missed and damaged a window in the residence. The victim was able to escape through the damaged window."

He is also accused of threatening someone with a knife and punching them in the ribs on Jan. 29 at a home in the 200-block of the same street.

Then on Feb. 4, the accused was at his home in the same block of the first incident with three others, including the victim of the Jan. 29 assault, when a fight broke out, police said.

"The accused struck all three victims multiple times and (threatened) them. He then tied them up and wouldn’t let them leave, kicking two of the victims. While one victim was tied, the accused administered Narcan and another unknown substance to them. The accused eventually untied the three victims and allowed them to leave," Sault police said.

As a result of these three violent incidents, he has been charged with:

Six counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats

Four counts each of forcible confinement and assault

Two counts of administering a noxious thing

He remains in custody and is also facing several previous charges including failing to attend court and impaired driving in 2021.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.