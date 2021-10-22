Sault police charge man with impaired driving after hitting person in wheelchair

A 54-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after striking someone in a wheelchair, Sault police say.

It happened on Tuesday night on Old Garden River Road when the accused drove out of a private driveway around 6:22 p.m.

The collision caused visible damage to the wheelchair, police said in a news release Friday, but "no physical injuries were reported" as a result. The man fled the scene following the crash.

"Officers located the accused around 7:57 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Old Garden River Road. Upon speaking with the accused officers developed grounds to believe his ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said. "He was arrested and later provided two breathe samples into an approved device, registering two fail results."

He faces two impaired driving charges, including having a blood alcohol concentration over 80, and failing to remain at or immediately returning to the scene of an accident.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.