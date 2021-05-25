Sault police charge one person in connection with anti-lockdown protest

Police in Sault Ste. Marie have laid another charge in connection with weekend anti-lockdown protests taking place in Bellevue Park.

In a news release Monday, police said they attended the Saturday protest "to ensure it remained peaceful and to investigate the gathering."

"The investigation identified one person as having organized the illegal gathering," the release said. "The person from Spring Water Township, Ont., was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for organizing the gathering. A conviction for organizing an illegal gathering will result in a minimum fine of $10,000."

In addition to the suspected organizer, police said they tried to charge two other people for violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

"The two people refused, and they will be receiving a summons regarding the charge," police said. "A conviction for violating the EMCPA will result in a fine of $750."

The investigations into the April 30, May 8, May 15 and May 22 illegal gatherings are ongoing, police said.