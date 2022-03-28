Sault police charge suspect with sex crimes involving minors

A 19-year-old suspect from Bruce Mines is facing numerous charges related to the sexual assault of two underage victims.

Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release Monday the charges stem from a March 3 incident in a vehicle driven by the accused.

"The accused and two minors were in a vehicle when he touched them for a sexual purpose and threatened them with violence if they attempted to leave the vehicle," police said.

"The two victims were able to exit the vehicle and police were called."

Police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and took them into custody March 25.

Charges include two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement. Police also charged the suspect with four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.