Sault police charge suspect with sexual assault
A 23-year-old Sault Ste. Marie resident has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Wednesday evening on Chapple Avenue.
“Upon arrival, officers found the victim and the accused in the residence,” the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Thursday.
“During the investigation officers developed reasonable grounds to believe the accused touched the victim for a sexual purpose without their consent, choked them and threatened them with a knife.”
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening physical injuries.
The accused was arrested and charged with sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.
