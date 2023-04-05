Sault police charge suspect with stunt driving

Sault police have charged a 24-year-old suspect with stunt driving following an incident March 29 on Lyons Avenue, near Patrick Street.

Police were conducting speed enforcement around 12:30 p.m. when they timed a vehicle travelling 113 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver is facing an automatic 30-day licence suspension,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

In addition to the licence suspension, the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days. The average fee to have a vehicle towed and impounded for 14 days is approximately $1,400, police said.

“Driving at dangerous speeds is proven to cause serious injuries and death of drivers and passengers of vehicles, and others using roadways,” the release said.

“As we continue to receive winter type weather, road conditions can be slippery. It is crucial everyone in Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township drive according to conditions and obey posted speed limits.”