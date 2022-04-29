Sault police charge teen with stunt driving

Sault police say they nabbed a 17-year-old going over the speed limit by 55 km/h Thursday morning.

The teen was clocked going 125 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Trunk Road in the east end of the city, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a tweet Friday morning.

The truck was stopped in the westbound lane just before the Boundary Road intersection.

In addition to the 30-day licence suspension, the burgundy Ford pickup truck has been impounded for 14 days.

"Slow down while driving in the City of Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township," police said.

"Don’t be in a hurry to get things done, if you rush & rush life’s no fun."

As of April 1, drivers convicted of stunt driving will have to complete a driver improvement course within 60 days to avoid licence cancellation. This is on top of the other penalties including up to a $10,000 fine, possible jail sentence and loss of demerit points on their driving record which could impact employment and insurance costs.