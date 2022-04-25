Sault police charge teen with weapons, assault offences

A 17-year-old is facing a list of charges in Sault Ste. Marie after the canine unit led police to a home on Wellington Street East following an attack on two people, officials say.

Two people were assaulted by several people who entered a Grandview Avenue home Saturday morning, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects stole some property before fleeing the area in a vehicle, which was found later that morning on Gore Street after hitting a building, police added.

Police dogs led officers to a home in the 200-block of Wellington Street East where a teen suspect was arrested in connection with the attack.

He was found with ammunition and property that had been reported stolen from the Grandview Avenue home.

As a result, he has been charged with:

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Three counts of robbery with a firearm

Two counts of using a firearm or imitation firearm in an offence

Four counts of pointing a firearm

Three counts of having a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Discharge firearm with intent

Two counts of uttering threats

Possession of stolen property

Four counts of breach of undertaking

No word on the other suspects involved in the attack.

Sault police said the investigation is continuing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.