Two women, ages 32 and 17, and a 43-year-old man are facing drug and weapons charges after Sault Ste. Marie police raided a residence Jan. 27 on Queen Street East.

"Once inside officers located the three accused and they were arrested," police said in a news release Thursday.

"During a subsequent search of the area of arrest officers located a 12-gauge shotgun which had been reported stolen, ammunition, bear mace and a small quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine."

The 43-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and three counts of breach of recognizance, He was held for bail court.

The 32-year-old woman is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer and three counts of breach of recognizance. She was held for bail court.

The 17-year-old is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on March 16.