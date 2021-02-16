Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Sault Ste. Marie from July 2019.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said patrol officers arrested a 17 and an 18-year-old on Friday in connection to an assault from 19 months ago.

It is alleged that the victim was driving in the area of Albert Street West and James Street when he had to swerve to avoid hitting the two accused, who were walking in the road.

"Upon exiting the vehicle, the victim and the two accused were involved in an altercation and the victim was stabbed," police said in a news release Tuesday morning. "The two accused fled the area."

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

"It is not believed the victim and the two accused knew each other," said Lincoln Louttit, the communications manager for Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

The two teens were arrested on Feb. 12 and both were charged with assault with a weapon. One of the teens is also charged with breach of recognizance.

They were both released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.