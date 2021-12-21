Sault police charge two teens with robbery

Two teens arrested in Sault Ste. Marie after the robbery of a McNabb Street store, police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, two people left with cash and merchandise after threatening a clerk at a business in the 300-Block.

The pair was later arrested around 5:45 p.m. while officers were responding to an unrelated matter in the 100-Block of Willow Avenue and "developed grounds to believe the two accused were involved in the robbery earlier in the day."

While the 15-year-old and 17-year-old were being arrested, officers searched them and found items stolen from the business that was robbed.

A prohibited weapon was also found on the 15-year-old.

As a result, they both have been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property. The youngest is also charged with having a prohibited weapon and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing while the older of the two was released and is scheduled to appear in court Mar. 1.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.