Sault police charge woman after filing fake robbery report

A 25-year-old woman in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with public mischief after she lied about being robbed at gunpoint, police say.

The woman called police on Oct 18 and said she had been held against her will and was a victim of an armed robbery, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

"Officers conducted a full investigation and determined the allegations to be false and unfounded," police said.

She was located and arrested on Tuesday, but was released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

The allegation has not been proven in court.