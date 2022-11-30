Sault police charge woman in multiple assaults at local businesses

A 41-year-old woman is facing a list of charges after unruly behaviour at two Sault Ste. Marie businesses over two days this week.

The first incident allegedly happened Monday at an establishment in the 700-block of Queen Street East, Sault police said in a news release.

The woman is accused of dumping a bag of garbage inside the store, punching an employee, pulling the fire alarm before leaving and stealing a license plate from a vehicle in the parking lot.

Around 3 p.m. the next day, she allegedly smashed windows at another business in the 200-block of Bay Street causing around $1,500 in damage, police said.

While store security detained the accused, she allegedly assaulted staff by pushing and attempting to punch them before police officers arrived.

The woman is charged with three counts of assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and false alarm of fire.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.