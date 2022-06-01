Sault Police continue investigation into weekend shooting

After arresting a man Tuesday for attempted murder, police in Sault Ste. Marie say they’re at the scene of a residence looking for more evidence and a second person wanted in connection with the case.

“Officers are currently conducting a search warrant at a residence in the 0-100 block of Walters Street,” police said in a release.

“The search warrant is in relation to the shooting incident that took place on May 29 in the 200 block of Beverley Street.”

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are calling it an active investigation, and said if anyone has information about the incident, they are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Addison at 705-949-6300 ext. 387.

You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.