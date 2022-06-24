Sault police crack down on cars with tinted windows
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Sault Ste. Marie police, working with the Ontario Provincial Police, recently ticketed 20 drivers in a window tint enforcement campaign.
Under the Highway Traffic Act, windows immediately to the right and left of the driver must have a visible light transmission level of at least 70 per cent.
The window tint enforcement blitz took place June 21, Sault police said in a news release Friday. However, everyone who was ticketed still has a chance to avoid the $110 fine.
"Drivers issued tickets by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers have 72 hours to reduce the window tint and provide proof to Sault police," the release said.
If they do that, the ticket will be rescinded.
-
St. Jean Baptiste Day kicks off with a Franco-Ontarian flag raising in Greater SudburyJune 24 is St. Jean Baptiste Day, a day when francophone culture and history is celebrated.
-
Edmonton Garrison hosts first Pride march at Canadian Forces baseCanadian Forces history was made in Edmonton Friday as soldiers, family, and friends marched together in the first Pride parade at a military base.
-
Troubadour festival kicks off in BarrieThe Troubador Festival has returned to the shores of Barrie after a two-year hiatus.
-
Glencore Onaping Depth project to rely on electric vehiclesWork is progressing on Glencore's Onaping Depth Project, a new ore body deep underground that will replace two other mines coming to the end of production.
-
U.S. abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activistsThe end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States on Friday polarized activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents even as advocates of abortion rights worried it could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries.
-
Body found downstream from where Kelowna woman went missing, police sayMounties in Kelowna say a body has been found downstream from where missing woman Chelsea Cardno may have been swept away.
-
-
'An absolute institution': Pollock's Hardware celebrates 100 years in the North EndThe celebration is on at Pollock’s Hardware Co-op as it marks 100 years in the North End.
-
New report ranks Vancouver as 5th most livable city in the worldA recently published report by the U.K.-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Vancouver as the fifth most livable city in the world.