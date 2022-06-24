Sault police crack down on cars with tinted windows

Sault Ste. Marie police, working with the Ontario Provincial Police, recently ticketed 20 drivers in a window tint enforcement campaign.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, windows immediately to the right and left of the driver must have a visible light transmission level of at least 70 per cent.

The window tint enforcement blitz took place June 21, Sault police said in a news release Friday. However, everyone who was ticketed still has a chance to avoid the $110 fine.

"Drivers issued tickets by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers have 72 hours to reduce the window tint and provide proof to Sault police," the release said.

If they do that, the ticket will be rescinded.