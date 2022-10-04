Sault police credit app for helping find missing hiker

When technology works as designed, it can be helpful and police in Sault Ste. Marie say the free What 3 Words app helped save a missing hiker on the weekend.

Police said they received an emergency call around 5 p.m. on Sunday from a hiker who was lost on the Voyageur Trail, north of Sixth Line.

Dispatchers with 911 were able to pinpoint the person's exact location using the information provided by the app, which divides the world into three-metre squares that each have a unique combination of three words.

"The hiker was told to maintain their position and wait for officers," police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"Two members of the emergency services unit attended the area using All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and were able to quickly locate the lost hiker and return them safely."

While northern Ontario is ripe with wilderness to explore, police remind adventurers to stay on marked and approved trails, stick to trails according to skill level and make sure to let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

"Have a cell phone with you and ensure it is charged so you can call for help if you happen to get lost," police said.

The app will still work even if you are offline.

"Without phone signal, the app functions the same as when you have no data connection: you can view the location of any what3words address you enter. You can also navigate to it using compass mode," the app's website says.

"To share a what3words address over the phone or in a text message you need phone signal. To load maps, or share in other apps or social media, you need a data connection."

