Sault police dealing with a ransomware attack; emphasize public safety not affected

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Monday it was the victim of a ransomware attack.

Police discovered the attack Aug. 26, and IT staff are still working to regain access to certain systems, police said in a news release.

"At no time was our ability to respond to calls for service compromised," the release said. "Our 911 system for emergency calls was not affected."

The main number, 705-949-6300, is also accessible for less urgent concerns.

"Members of the public can still access our online reporting system in order to report less urgent crimes," police said.

"Information technology (IT) staff are working through the attack to regain access to affected systems. Our email system is down and there will be a delay responding to requests via email. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

While designated a ransomware attack, police said Monday they have not received any demands from the people responsible.