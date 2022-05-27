Sault police dealing with shooting on Bruce Street

Police in Sault Ste. Marie are dealing with a shooting incident at a residence on Bruce Street, police said Friday.

"No physical injuries have been reported," police said.

"This is not believed to be a random act of violence and there is no threat to public safety."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Joe Addison at 1-705-949-6300 ext. 387.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.