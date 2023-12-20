Sault police deploy sensory kits

To meet the needs of people with autism or other sensory processing disorders, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is equipping its cruisers with sensory kits.

Crisis situations can be especially overstimulating for people with autism. The sensory kits are designed to calm things down.

"A lot of times we can see where lights and sirens and things of that nature affect people with sensory conditions or communication issues," said Sault Police Insp. Derek Dewar.

"It'll help de-escalate those situations."

The kits, which were provided by the Algoma Autism Foundation, contain items such as headphones, tinted glasses and blankets. The group was able to donate 11 sensory kits to the Sault police.

Foundation director Jamie Boston said kits will also help officers in communicating with people who are non-verbal.

"Just because they can't speak, doesn't mean they can’t communicate with you," said Boston.

"So, giving them an opportunity to communicate could save lives, could do all kinds of things in support of the officer and the people they're deploying the kits to."