Sault police detail events that led to multi-vehicle collision that sent 10 people to hospital

The Sault Police Service has released the sequence of events that led to a four-vehicle collision Monday on Great Northern Road that sent 10 people to hospital.

The incident began when a minivan travelling south crossed the centre line, striking a northbound pickup truck hauling a trailer.

"Following the initial collision, a pickup truck travelling southbound struck the minivan from behind," police said in a news release Thursday. "A northbound cube truck took evasive action and ended up in the ditch, but did not strike any of the involved vehicles."

Six passengers in the minivan were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from life threatening to non-life threatening, police said. The people in the minivan are not from the Sault Ste. Marie area.

"The drivers of the two pickup trucks, and the driver and passenger in the cube truck, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," the release said.

The investigation so far has found no indication that speed or impairment caused the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video of the collision to contact them at 705-949-6300, ext. 348.